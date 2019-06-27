Fraser Valley couple seeks belongings after U-Haul stolen from hotel parking lot

Pair had been planning on moving to Winnipeg, but thieves stole truck from hotel lot Friday night

A Langley couple preparing to move halfway across Canada is now without most of their belongings after a U-Haul moving truck was stolen over the weekend from an Abbotsford hotel’s parking lot.

Abbotsford Police are hoping the public can track down some of the items stolen from the truck, which was later found empty in a Surrey high school parking lot.

The couple had been about to move to Winnipeg and had parked the U-Haul Friday night in a hotel lot on Mt. Lehman Road.

The truck contained most of the pair’s belongings, including furniture, a burl coffee table (a burl is a cross-section of a large tree), books, photos and a red Taotao scooter. A mounted eagle that was a family heirloom dating from the 1920s is also missing.

Police say the truck, which had the Arizona licence plate AJ32495, was stolen sometime overnight and found in the Fraser Heights Secondary School parking lot Saturday morning.

Anyone with information – including dashcam footage – that might help is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text 222973, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Estimated $100,000 in belongings in U-Haul stolen from U.S. family

RELATED: U-Haul van loaded with couple’s belongings stolen in Abbotsford, found empty in Surrey

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Just Posted

Permanent daylight saving time suits farmer

B.C. government asking for public feedback about changing the clock

Therapeutic riding association main event raises $11,000

Open Benefit Show in Maple Ridge benefits therapeutic riding program.

Maple Ridge man sentenced to life for 2015 shooting death in church parking lot

No possibility of parole for at least 14 years

Pitt Meadows senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger’

High jumper on under-18 national team

Maple Ridge athlete will represent Canada in Mexico

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

B.C. Ferries vessel breaks down right before long weekend

Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route impacted most, revised schedule adds 4 a.m. sailings

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Fastest improving schools are in cities including Agassiz, Kitimat and 100 Mile House

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Most Read