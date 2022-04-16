Fraser Valley libraries offer Disaster in the Valley presentation

The Maple Ridge branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library is promoting an upcoming presentation on the topic of atmospheric rivers.

FVRL will host an online event titled Disaster in the Valley, by Dr. Drew Brayshaw of Statlu Environmental Consulting. Statlu is a Chilliwack-based firm specializing in hydrology and environmental geoscience.

Brayshaw’s presentation will be focused on the effects of the atmospheric river storms the province experienced in November 2021. It will include a brief explanation of atmospheric river storms, and why those from 2021 were so damaging.

The presentation will include some images of Sumas Prairie flooding in Abbotsford and landslides in the Chilliwack River Valley.

Scheduled for one hour, the online event will also include some general descriptions of ways to avoid exposure to these hazards, and the session will end with 15 minutes or so for questions and answers.

Disaster in the Valley will be presented this Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/3IWXfcb

Brayshaw, is an expert hydrologist and geoscientist, who has been thinking about water and landslides for more than 20 years. He’s become an expert in terrain stability assessment, natural hazard assessment, and many of the other facets of environmental geoscience by working and studying throughout B.C.