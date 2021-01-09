City of Chilliwack mayor and councillors stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

City of Chilliwack mayor and councillors stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

The largest pump track in North America, located in Chilliwack, is nearing its completion.

Earlier this week, City of Chilliwack councillor Chris Kloot shared updated photos of the project on social media.

The freshly installed asphalt track that goes up and down mimicking the surrounding Cascade Range is seen weaving through the images. Artificial turf has been put in along with a tunnel/bridge feature.

Chilliwack’s pump track is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

Chilliwack’s pump track is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

“The pump track will be the largest pump track circuit in North America and will be one of only two in the world with a figure eight, under/over feature,” Mayor Ken Popove said in a statement.

A pump track is a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum.

There are still a few items which need to be completed before the scheduled spring 2021 opening.

Crews need to wait for warmer weather in order to paint lines on the asphalt track, and to complete the landscaping. Additionally, the pump track will be fully fenced, picnic benches will be installed, signage needs to be completed and the under/overpass structure is not quite finished.

City of Chilliwack councillors stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

City of Chilliwack councillors stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

“Operations staff are currently working with the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association to form a youth custodian group to help with track maintenance and use. Staff are also working to develop some pump track user training programs/sessions that can be run by FVMBA,” Popove added.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street. The funding was increased by council to $750,000 to allow artificial turf to be used.

The pump track project is on budget.

Chilliwack’s pump track is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

Chilliwack’s pump track is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

– With files from Jennifer Feinberg

READ MORE: Construction underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track facility

READ MORE: Largest pump track of its kind in the making

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BikingCity of ChilliwackOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton, left, holds one of the cheer packages with Rev. Miranda Sutherland and Jean Davidson, coordinator the the church’s centennial celebrations. (Special to The News)
Whonnock church delivers cheer for COVID-isolated seniors

$25,000 grant provided by federal New Horizons program

BCCDC map illustrates geographic distribution of reported COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BCCDC map)
MAP: Ridge Meadows records 885 COVID cases in 2020

Currently five to 10 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Teachers should be prioritized for vaccinations says union. (File photo)
Maple Ridge teachers call for vaccinations

Union reps want increased safety measures in schools

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maple Ridge has been broadcasting its services online. (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church - Facebook)
Maple Ridge pastor explains decision to support provincial health authority

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s Roland Ziprick said it is a Christian duty to care for others

More than 500 boxes packed with activities are being sent to 10 remote First Nations communities. (The Ballantyne Project - Special to The News)
Support for first #WESEEYOU day much better than expected, organizers say

First Nation students at Thomas Haney hosting drive-through to collect donations this Saturday

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

City of Chilliwack councillors and mayor stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)
Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Most Read