Fraser Valley Regional Library closing book drops amid COVID-19 pandemic

FVRL closed all its locations earlier this week to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus

Fraser Valley Regional Library has closed all book drops to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

FVRL announced the move a day after indefinitely closing all 25 of its locations across the region.

During the closure, due dates and holds will automatically be extended to accommodate the closure period and all late fines will be waived.

All FVRL facilities will be sanitized before they reopen.

Meanwhile, borrowing and streaming limits have been doubled for the many of FVRL’s eBook, audiobook and streaming services, including OverDrive, RBdigital, Kanopy and Acorn TV.

All of the library’s digital content — including eBooks, audiobooks, news and magazines, music and video streaming, eLearning, “For Kids” and databases — is available online 24-7 at fvrl.bc.ca.

FVRL is also exploring ways to offer some of its in-person experiences and services virtually, including programs, reference services and remote card registration. Details will as they become available will be posted on FVRL’s website and social media channels.

