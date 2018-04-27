Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Maple Ridge and surrounding area will get two new conservation officers this fall to help keep the peace in the forests and the streets.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy swore in the officers Thursday, among the 20 new officers who will be assigned to postings throughout B.C.

Ministry spokesman David Karn said the hirings were done to cope with increasing demand. “There’s more everything. There’s more people moving into these areas.”

Maple Ridge (North Fraser zone) conservation officer Todd Hunter said the new officers will help to deal with the wildlife-human conflicts. The number of those conflicts keep climbing, with 90 per cent of those calls involving bears.

The North Fraser region stretches from the Tri-Cities through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as far as Mission. In the first 10 months of last year, there were more than 5,381 calls about human-wildlife calls, an increase of more than 100 from all of the preceding year.

North Fraser is the busiest region in the province. Out of 20 zones around B.C., it receives 22 per cent of the calls. In the first 10 months of last year, 25 bears had to be shot in the North Fraser zone.

“More conservation officers on the ground mean more eyes and ears to respond to complaints, and to educate the public, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect our natural resources,” said Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service in a news release.

“We recognize the need for additional conservation officers to help protect our natural resources and lessen human-wildlife conflicts. For too long, there has been a lack of frontline conservation officers, and communities have suffered the consequences,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“We are taking action to put more boots on the ground, so all British Columbians can benefit from the important work conservation officers do every day.”

The hiring will bring the total number of conservation officers in B.C. to 160.