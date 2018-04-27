Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge and surrounding area will get two new conservation officers this fall to help keep the peace in the forests and the streets.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy swore in the officers Thursday, among the 20 new officers who will be assigned to postings throughout B.C.

Ministry spokesman David Karn said the hirings were done to cope with increasing demand. “There’s more everything. There’s more people moving into these areas.”

Maple Ridge (North Fraser zone) conservation officer Todd Hunter said the new officers will help to deal with the wildlife-human conflicts. The number of those conflicts keep climbing, with 90 per cent of those calls involving bears.

The North Fraser region stretches from the Tri-Cities through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as far as Mission. In the first 10 months of last year, there were more than 5,381 calls about human-wildlife calls, an increase of more than 100 from all of the preceding year.

North Fraser is the busiest region in the province. Out of 20 zones around B.C., it receives 22 per cent of the calls. In the first 10 months of last year, 25 bears had to be shot in the North Fraser zone.

“More conservation officers on the ground mean more eyes and ears to respond to complaints, and to educate the public, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect our natural resources,” said Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service in a news release.

“We recognize the need for additional conservation officers to help protect our natural resources and lessen human-wildlife conflicts. For too long, there has been a lack of frontline conservation officers, and communities have suffered the consequences,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“We are taking action to put more boots on the ground, so all British Columbians can benefit from the important work conservation officers do every day.”

The hiring will bring the total number of conservation officers in B.C. to 160.

 

Previous story
Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read