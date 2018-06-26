FRCC inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

Police observed a man riding a bike without a helmet.

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:39 p.m.
  • News

Lund

An inmate who walked away from a work site in Pitt Meadows on June 13 was arrested Friday in downtown Vancouver.

Ridge Meadows RCMP initially received a call from corrections, reporting that inmate Michael Lund, from Fraser Regional Corrections Centre, had walked away from an off-site work detail.

He had last been seen in the area of South Gate Road and Airport Way.

Residents reported a strong police presence in the South Bonson neighbourhood, with two marked police vehicles blocking off Hoffman Way, and a video on the Protecting Pitt Meadows Facebook page showed four armed officers walking along a sidewalk, one carrying a shield.

Schools in the area were not locked down, but Pitt Meadows elementary and Davie Jones elementary did keep students indoors for lunch as a precautionary measure that day.

On Friday, Lund was arrested in downtown Vancouver.

Around 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police members observed a man riding a bike without a helmet. He was subsequently identified as the wanted man who walked away from a FRCC off-site work assignment in Pitt Meadows.

“The man was arrested without incident and remains in custody,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

