Free activities for Family Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Children’s Entertainer Rick Scott performs at The ACT as part of Family Day. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Parks, recreation and culture is offering a variety of free activities for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12.

These include:

9-11 a.m. Family/Public Swim (All Ages) – MRLC Leisure Pool

9-10 a.m. Family Zumba (All Ages) – MRLC Gym

9:30-10:15 a.m. Story and Play (1Y-5Y) – MRLC Playroom

10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Yoga (All Ages) – MRLC Gym

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lantern Making (All Ages) – The ACT Arts Centre

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Creative Art Stations (All Ages) – The ACT Arts Centre

12-2 p.m. Play Gym (Parent/Child NB-10Y) – MRLC Gym

12-2 p.m. Bouldering/Rock Climbing (Parent/Child 6Y-12Y) – GMYC Active Area

1:15-2:45 p.m. Public Skate (All Ages) – Planet Ice

Visit the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for further details or call 604-467-7322.

Children’s entertainer Rick Scott will be performing at 1 p.m. in the main theatre. Tickets are just $15 and are available at The ACT Ticket Centre.

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows is also offering free admission to activities at the Family Rec Centre all day. These include:

9-10 a.m. Family yoga

10-11:30 a.m. Parent and child (five and under) mini gym

12-2 p.m. Family pickelball

12:45-2:45 p.m. Family skate at Pitt Meadows Arena

2-4 p.m. Family open gym