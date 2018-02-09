Free activities for Family Day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Recreation facilities open doors to families

Children’s Entertainer Rick Scott performs at The ACT as part of Family Day. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Parks, recreation and culture is offering a variety of free activities for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12.

These include:

9-11 a.m. Family/Public Swim (All Ages) – MRLC Leisure Pool

9-10 a.m. Family Zumba (All Ages) – MRLC Gym

9:30-10:15 a.m. Story and Play (1Y-5Y) – MRLC Playroom

10:30-11:30 a.m. Family Yoga (All Ages) – MRLC Gym

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lantern Making (All Ages) – The ACT Arts Centre

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Creative Art Stations (All Ages) – The ACT Arts Centre

12-2 p.m. Play Gym (Parent/Child NB-10Y) – MRLC Gym

12-2 p.m. Bouldering/Rock Climbing (Parent/Child 6Y-12Y) – GMYC Active Area

1:15-2:45 p.m. Public Skate (All Ages) – Planet Ice

Visit the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for further details or call 604-467-7322.

Children’s entertainer Rick Scott will be performing at 1 p.m. in the main theatre. Tickets are just $15 and are available at The ACT Ticket Centre.

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows is also offering free admission to activities at the Family Rec Centre all day. These include:

9-10 a.m. Family yoga

10-11:30 a.m. Parent and child (five and under) mini gym

12-2 p.m. Family pickelball

12:45-2:45 p.m. Family skate at Pitt Meadows Arena

2-4 p.m. Family open gym

Previous story
Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Just Posted

Family trying to help mother hit by truck at Maple Ridge mall

‘She can barely walk right now and is unable to fully care for her family.’

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Letter: ‘A step in the right direction’

Maple Ridge school trustee supports recreation projects.

WLA Burrards grab homegrown product with first pick

Maple Ridge chooses Mitch McDole in the second round, 13th overall.

MRSS grad aims for second national wrestling title

Payten Smith won a WCWA title for the SFU Clan last year.

Birds of prey scare away SkyTrain pigeons

Raptors Ridge took part in six-week program.

Bookman boosts literacy with gifts to Promontory teachers

Chilliwack bookstore partners with schools to bulk up library shelves

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Most Read