Free community drum circle comes to Maple Ridge forest

The event takes place Aug. 19 in Malcolm Knapp Research Forest

Golden Ears Provincial Park is about to get its first-ever drum circle thanks to a special partnership between Katzie First Nation and Malcolm Knapp Research Forest caretaker Lozan Yamolky.

Yamolky explained that the research forest has never had such an event take place and that she is incredibly honoured to be the first to host it.

“I am anticipating it to be a graceful and memorable community gathering,” said Yamolky.

“I am inviting anyone who has a drum or enjoys the sound of drums to be present. However, I am emphasizing to all that will attend to be mindful that they are on private property and must be respectful and adhere to the safety rules.”

These aforementioned rules include no smoking or use of other illicit substances, no littering, no alcohol, and no dogs.

In order to make the event more enjoyable, Yamolky recommends that people bring a blanket or something else to sit on, as well as a water bottle to stay hydrated. Despite being in a shaded area, the temperature on the day of the drum circle will likely be more than 20 C, so people need to be prepared to handle a few hours outdoors with that level of heat.

“The Katzie Nation will offer the sacred medicine to open the ceremony,” said Yamolky.

“I am enthusiastic about this event because I am passionate about drumming. I practice the sacred and ancient art of drumming with my Kurdish Daf.”

The community drum circle will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 14500 Silver Valley Road from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

