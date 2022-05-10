Free drop-in at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre on May 10

There is free admission to Maple Ridge Leisure Centre today. (The News files)

It’s Move For Health Day on May 10, and that means a lot of free activities at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

The city is offering free drop-in admission to the leisure centre and pool, and will also have scheduled activities throughout the day.

In the gymnasium, there will be adult ball hockey at noon, youth basketball at 3 p.m., an introduction to pickleball at 4 p.m., pickleball at 5 p.m., adaptive sports and games from 6-8 p.m. and adult basketball and soccer at 8 p.m.

Move for Health Day is an international event that was created by the World Health Organization in 2002, to promote better health through physical activity. It is promoted by the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association.

