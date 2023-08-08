Free event answers questions about refugee housing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)

The Fraser Valley Refugee Readiness Team (FVRRT) wants to spread the word about the benefits that come with renting to displaced Ukrainians and other refugees.

At their upcoming information session, the FVRRT will be giving residents of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Mission the chance to ask questions and learn from a panel of experts in refugee housing.

Part of the event will also include a speaker getting on stage and sharing their heartwrenching story about the struggles that they faced when trying to find housing as a refugee.

Attending the information session is free and light refreshments will be offered to those who come by.

The FVRRT event will take place at Hammond Hall (20601 Westfield Ave., Maple Ridge) on Monday, Aug. 21, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m.

More information about the event is available by emailing fvrrt@archway.ca or calling 604-866-3212.

