A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)

A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)

Free event answers questions about refugee housing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Fraser Valley Refugee Readiness Team event takes place on Aug. 21 at Hammond Hall

The Fraser Valley Refugee Readiness Team (FVRRT) wants to spread the word about the benefits that come with renting to displaced Ukrainians and other refugees.

At their upcoming information session, the FVRRT will be giving residents of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Mission the chance to ask questions and learn from a panel of experts in refugee housing.

Part of the event will also include a speaker getting on stage and sharing their heartwrenching story about the struggles that they faced when trying to find housing as a refugee.

READ ALSO: Poilievre says Canada’s immigration system broken, sidesteps cut questions

Attending the information session is free and light refreshments will be offered to those who come by.

The FVRRT event will take place at Hammond Hall (20601 Westfield Ave., Maple Ridge) on Monday, Aug. 21, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m.

More information about the event is available by emailing fvrrt@archway.ca or calling 604-866-3212.

READ ALSO: Province plans to release B.C. major market housing targets shortly

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housingmaple ridgerefugee

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boo the bear works smarter, not harder at Kicking Horse treasure hunt
Next story
Music festival evacuated due to wildfire, more B.C. properties on alert

Just Posted

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)
Free event answers questions about refugee housing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bonnie Kivimaa shared a picture of a snake recently spotted slithering through the 252nd Street area in the rural Webster’s Corners neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slithering through the neighbourhood

Reflections of the colours and textures of nature made for stunning scenery for Donna Noelte during a recent hike at Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Brilliant backdrop for hike