Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Any and all service people welcome

If you know of any veterans, of any age, from any campaign, the Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 88 wants to buy them dinner.

The legion is organizing the meal for Wednesday, June 5, a day before the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the event that launched the Allied liberation of German-occupied Europe in 1944.

The legion said it welcomes veterans from the Second World War, the Korean War, Afghanistan, and United Nations peacekeepers who served in missions abroad.

And you don’t have to be a legion member to get the meal. All veterans are welcome, the legion says.

The meal takes place at the legion on 224th Street in Maple Ridge, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Partners and family will have a charge of $15 for the meal, while a $10 ticket for the veterans also has to be purchased. That will be refunded on the day of the event.

• Reservations can be made at the legion office at 604-463-5101.



