The Annual Veterans Meal coming up June 5. (THE NEWS/files)

Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Any and all service people welcome

If you know of any veterans, of any age, from any campaign, the Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion, Branch No. 88 wants to buy them dinner.

The legion is organizing the meal for Wednesday, June 5, a day before the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the event that launched the Allied liberation of German-occupied Europe in 1944.

The legion said it welcomes veterans from the Second World War, the Korean War, Afghanistan, and United Nations peacekeepers who served in missions abroad.

And you don’t have to be a legion member to get the meal. All veterans are welcome, the legion says.

The meal takes place at the legion on 224th Street in Maple Ridge, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Partners and family will have a charge of $15 for the meal, while a $10 ticket for the veterans also has to be purchased. That will be refunded on the day of the event.

• Reservations can be made at the legion office at 604-463-5101.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Self-described U.S. ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ faces federal charges
Next story
Recent break-ins lead to more security at Cultus Lake Park

Just Posted

Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Any and all service people welcome

Second Maple Ridge summer protest over housing

Concerned about Burnett Street project

Maple Ridge doctor nominated for BCCFP award of excellence

The B.C. College of Family Physicians recognizing family doctors since 2014.

City tries to put leash on loose dogs

Maple Ridge doing more enforcement

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Typically the tour sees around 1,500 visitors

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Recent break-ins lead to more security at Cultus Lake Park

Park Board officials reassuring visitors and residents that extra policing will help with crime

Fourth threat in a week involves two northwest B.C. schools

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Most Read