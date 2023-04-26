Free plant swap at Maple Ridge park this Sunday

CEED Centre Society is hosting a free plant swap at Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, April 30. (CEED Centre Society/Special to The News)

Many of Maple Ridge’s green thumb enthusiasts will be gathering at Memorial Peace Park this Sunday for a free plant exchange organized by the CEED Centre Society.

In addition to some local plants, there will also be a few types of tropical ones as well, which locals can take home in exchange for their own plants, cuttings, seedlings, pots, and garden tools.

Not only will plants and gardening tools be exchanged, but so will knowledge and good conversation, according to organizer Nathalie Callede.

This free event will take place at Memorial Peace Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

