CEED Centre Society is hosting a free plant swap at Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, April 30. (CEED Centre Society/Special to The News)

CEED Centre Society is hosting a free plant swap at Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, April 30. (CEED Centre Society/Special to The News)

Free plant swap at Maple Ridge park this Sunday

CEED Centre Society will host the event at Memorial Peace Park

Many of Maple Ridge’s green thumb enthusiasts will be gathering at Memorial Peace Park this Sunday for a free plant exchange organized by the CEED Centre Society.

In addition to some local plants, there will also be a few types of tropical ones as well, which locals can take home in exchange for their own plants, cuttings, seedlings, pots, and garden tools.

RELATED: CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

Not only will plants and gardening tools be exchanged, but so will knowledge and good conversation, according to organizer Nathalie Callede.

This free event will take place at Memorial Peace Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

RELATED: Community gardens hit with multi-year waitlists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck
Next story
PHOTOS: Earth Day stories, petroglyphs captivate at South Surrey’s Kwomais Point Park

Just Posted

CEED Centre Society is hosting a free plant swap at Memorial Peace Park on Sunday, April 30. (CEED Centre Society/Special to The News)
Free plant swap at Maple Ridge park this Sunday

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Peace Park on Saturday to participate in the Earth Day celebrations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day at Memorial Peace Park

Animo Battlefield Fight League fighters. (Special to The News)
Autographs by BFL fighters at free event in Maple Ridge

Former European surgeon Bill Jakobs and MP Marc Dalton. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man was a surgeon in Europe, forced into new career in Canada