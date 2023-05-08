Free rock climbing event coming to Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Foundry is giving kids a chance to reach for the sky – literally – as it hosts a rock climbing event on Wednesday.
This free activity gives people a chance to try something new, explained the Ridge Meadows Foundry, and falls on a non-instructional day for School District 42, which makes it more accessible to local children.
The Foundry’s Peer Support Workers team will also be on-site to provide counselling and assistance to anyone that wants it.
The rock climbing event will take place at The Rock Wall climbing gym, located at 11455 201A St.
Climbing will start at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10. The event is free but requires registration, which can be done by contacting Alec at 604-380-3133.
