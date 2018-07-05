Golden Ears Express is a free but service running from Vancouver to Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Golden Ears Provincial Park is going to be busier this summer with free shuttles running to the park from Vancouver, skipping the long lines of traffic.

Parkbus, a non-profit founded in 2010 to connect city dwellers to nature through accessible transportation options, launched the free shuttle on July 4.

The company already offers bus rides from Vancouver to five other provincial parks, but with a fee. It also operates community nature and outdoor programs like ActiveDays and NatureLink. Parkbus programs are run by BEST, a non-profit charitable organization out of Vancouver promoting sustainable transportation.

This is the first, free shuttle that is available, with sponsorship by Mountain Equipment Co-op and TD-Canada Trust.

“That’s going to be a completely free service because we recognize that not everybody can afford a bus ticket,” said Parkbus co-founder Boris Issaev.

“Golden Ears Park is a great destination that has a lot of things to do for both the beginners, as well as the experts,” said Issaev about choosing the park for the first of four free shuttles across the country.

Other free shuttles were launched in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.

“It has a wide variety of things to do. It’s really great for families. It’s really great for people that just want to relax in nature without specifically going on a strenuous hike,” he said, adding that it also has a lot of amazing back country hikes that are good for somebody with a little bit more experience looking for more of an adventure.

Shuttles will run every Saturday and Sunday starting on July 7 until Sept. 2.

The 46-person capacity school bus will pick up passengers at Burrard Station in Vancouver at 9 a.m. and pick up more at 9:20 a.m. outside MEC along Broadway Street before driving to the park.

Passengers will be dropped off in the Gold Creek parking lot. The bus will then head back to Vancouver at 5 p.m. so participants get a full day at the park.

“Our mission is to make the outdoors space in Canada more accessible. We recognize there are many barriers, transportation is one of them,” said Issaev who is hoping to eventually secure more sponsorship and offer more free rides.

Previous story
Summer students at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society sacrifice plastics

Just Posted

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Summer students at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society sacrifice plastics

Two summer student employees at depot are going plastic-free for July

Burrards tie Lakers, still in first

McDole has big game for hometown club

Physiotherapist recognized for health-care excellence at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Greg Prew acknowledged for his hard work and not giving up on patients

Letter: Time we took this issue to the trash, for good

Reader tired, wants Maple Ridge to have single garbage collection

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

UPDATED: Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Most Read