‘Customers ride for free starting at 5:00 p.m. on December 31,’ says TransLink (Submitted photo: TransLink)

Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says

From 5:00 p.m. (Dec. 31) to 5:00 a.m. (Jan. 1) TransLink is offering free transit

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 31), TransLink is offering free transit for all services throughout Metro Vancouver until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).

TransLink stated in a release on Friday (Dec. 30) that fare gates at SkyTrain stations will be opened starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31). Transit users will not be required to tap Compass Cards or other payment methods.

“Customers who begin trips before 5:00 p.m. are advised to tap out as normal to ensure they’re charged the correct fare.”

There will also be additional SkyTrain staff, transit police and security officers working.

TransLink’s New Year’s Eve service details:

•Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with over 30 additional buses throughout the system and extra service on select routes.

•SkyTrain service will operate on a Saturday schedule with last trains running one hour later than regularly scheduled.

•Last train from Waterfront to King George at 2:16 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Lougheed at 2:11 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Production Way–University at 1:40 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to YVR–Airport Station at 2:05 a.m.

•Last train from Waterfront to Richmond–Brighouse at 2:15 a.m.

•SeaBus will be running on a Saturday schedule with extended service every 15 minutes until 1:22 a.m. and every 30 minutes until last sailing from Waterfront Station at 2:22 a.m.

•NightBus will continue operating after SkyTrain and SeaBus service ends.

•As usual on a Saturday, West Coast Express will not be operating.


