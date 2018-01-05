Photo: Twitter/@AELRoadsWestKel

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m.

Freezing rain has started to pour in the Okanagan Valley.

Reports are coming in of freezing rain showering the region from OK Falls to Summerland. With some reports of it reaching as far north as West Kelowna.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the entire Okanagan Valley including Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 1 from Hope to Lytton.

“Areas of patchy freezing rain are now spreading over the North and Central Okanagan and over the Arrow Slocan regions as well as the North Thompson. The freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening as the nose of warmer air aloft is eroded,” explains Environment Canada.

“A band of freezing rain is moving out of the Nicola and Similkameen regions and has spread over the South Okanagan.

“This band is expected to ease as it moves further northeast leaving only a risk of freezing rain elsewhere.”

Another band is expected to develop over the Southwest Interior later this morning.

“The freezing rain should ease to flurries through this afternoon and evening as cooler air moves in aloft.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Related: Ice storms in Fraser Valley

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Send your best news tips, photos and video by hovering over the Home tab and clicking Contact Us.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More paid firefighters in Pitt Meadows needed: Dingwall

Just Posted

More paid firefighters in Pitt Meadows needed: Dingwall

Too expensive responds councillor Bell

Letter: Council could be hurting downtown development

Significant tax increases will raise the cost of housing in Maple Ridge.

Massive agenda for Pitt Meadows council in 2018

Dealing with Onni, pool, firehall, underpasses and more in an election year

Kate Zanon leaving Pitt Meadows

Senior city hall staff member on to Port Moody

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Most Read