Friday afternoon crash closes Lougheed at 265th Street in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance brought in and traffic blocked off during evening commute

Michael Krochter Tweeted a photo of the air ambulance arriving at a crash scene.

A late Friday afternoon crash at about 265th Street closed Lougheed Highway.

Police received the call about 4:15 p.m.

Emergency crews ended up stopping traffic in all four lanes so a medical helicopter could land at the scene.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams said the crash involves multiple vehicles but as of about 5 p.m. did not have information about the number of vehicles involved nor the extent of injuries.

“We can anticipate delays into early evening,” he said.

Adams said the police were trying to stop traffic in the area of 240th Street so it could be rerouted to Dewdney Truck Road.

.

#BCHwy7 EB reports of a vehicle incident past 263rd St in #MapleRidge. Crews are en route. Expect delays. #Whonnock — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2022

.