Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond. (Facebook)

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond. (Facebook)

Friend of Maple Ridge resident who died in Richmond describes him as a “good soul”

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond

A friend of a Maple Ridge resident who died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond wants him to be remembered as a great person.

Hector Bremner, a former City of Vancouver councillor, met Rajinder Singh Bhela, in 2012 on a provincial political campaign that Bhela was organizing.

“He was a great person and I think a lot of people, when people pass they always say that, but in Raj’s case he truly was,” said Bremner, describing him as a political animal and passionate about what he believed in.

Bhela, 50, fell down a flight of stairs on Saturday, Jan. 30, at around 9 p.m. in the 11700 block of River Road in Richmond.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but died four days later.

Police only became involved on Friday, Feb. 5, when the BC Coroners Service asked for clarification surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, police are treating the incident as an accident. They do not suspect foul play.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man dies after falling down stairs

From what Bremner heard about the evening, nobody saw it happen. He heard that Bhela was on the stairs and something caused him to fall.

“People heard a noise and they saw him at the bottom of the stairs,” he said.

“It was quite sudden,” added Bremner.

Bhela had ties to the federal Liberal Party before he became a supporter of Andrew Scheer during his Conservative leadership campaign. He had also done a lot of work for the B.C. Liberal Party, said Bremner.

He was also a former general secretary of the Ross Street Temple in Vancouver.

“Federally he had a tumultuous history, but he was a really passionate guy,” said Bremner, adding that Bhela was working the night he passed away.

READ: New RCMP project to enhance safety downtown Maple Ridge

“He was in a great mood, and from what I heard, he was having a great time and they were having a nice night,” he said of the group that was at the address where the incident took place.

Bremner, who is now the CEO of a healthcare technology company, wants Bhela to be remembered as a person who always backed his friends, someone who was big on relationships and loyal.

He was also a hard-working organizer, said Bremner.

“I think everybody was grateful for his support,” he added.

Bremner described Bhela as always being high energy and having a good time.

“If you’ld ever had a chance to hang out with him it was some of the most fun you’ll ever have.

“He just exuded a lot of positive energy and he was just a really good soul,” continued Bremner.

Everybody has their ups and downs and moments in life, noted Bremner, but Bhela, he said,had a really big heart and a pure soul.

“He was a guy that did a lot and he deserves to be recognized.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

Just Posted

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond. (Facebook)
Friend of Maple Ridge resident who died in Richmond describes him as a “good soul”

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Registered nurse Joel Bond, left, and Natalie Carrion, an occupational therapist, are both a part of the new chronic pain self-management program. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New program for chronic pain sufferers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

For now the program is led over Zoom, with a plan for an in-person version in the future

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.
Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Most Read