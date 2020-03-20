Friendly Abbotsford Spider-man spotted fighting trash (not crime)

Local garbage worker dons Spidey-suit to perform neighbourhood duty

Spider-man, Spider-man, friendly-neighbourhood garbage-man. Spins a web, any size, takes your trash, with the flies!

As many are feeling anxious over the COVID-19 pandemic, one Abbotsford garbage worker has decided to lighten the public mood by performing his neighbourhood duties in a full Spider-man outfit.

Spidey was spotted in this morning, March 20, around Marshall Road, Mayfield Street, Dahl Crescent and McKenzie Road.

Have you spotted Spider-man around town? The News would encourage our audience to submit any pictures they’ve taken of this local superhero.

Or, to quote John J. Jameson: “Get me pictures of Spider-man!”

RELATED: First edition Spider-Man comic for sale in Victoria

abbotsfordGarbage

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau
Next story
Isolated Abbotsford doctor issues desperate plea for the public to take drastic COVID-19 action

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows seeks emergency powers to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Wants ability to act faster, close businesses, if needed

Emergency response team make arrest in Maple Ridge

One in custody from search of home Friday morning

Maple Ridge cancels all city events during COVID-19 crisis

No access to play structures, no more events

Maple Ridge Legion branch closed due to COVID-19 risk

Sunday’s general meeting is cancelled

Parents warned to stay away from playgrounds in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

In further measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 play equipment is being closed

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

Friendly Abbotsford Spider-man spotted fighting trash (not crime)

Local garbage worker dons Spidey-suit to perform neighbourhood duty

Isolated Abbotsford doctor issues desperate plea for the public to take drastic COVID-19 action

Dr. Brian Driedger describes state of hospital, healthcare workers and need for social distancing

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Most Read