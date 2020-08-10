Gareth Reardon, 39, (left) was killed while cycling in Pitt Meadows on the evening of Aug. 4, 2020 after he was struck by a Ford Flex truck. Friends of the Reardon family have organized an online fundraising campaign to support his wife Natalia and children Eliana, Kylan and Asher. (GoFundMe)

Friends fundraise for family of 39-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash

Gareth Reardon was struck by a truck on Aug. 4

Friends are hoping to support the family of a 39-year-old man who was killed while cycling last week in Pitt Meadows.

Gareth Reardon was riding his bike in the 13500-block of Neaves Road on the evening of Aug. 4 when he was struck by a Ford Flex truck after he exited a trail and entered the roadway.

Despite the efforts of several witnesses on scene at the time of the collision Reardon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then friends of the Reardon family have organized a fundraising campaign to support his wife Natalia and children Eliana, Kylan and Asher, according to a GoFundMe website.

“There are no words to convey the rawness of this all. There’s immense grief and disbelief being felt amongst the Reardon family during this time,” writes Marika Witkamp, an organizer of the fundraiser.

“Gareth was (and will continue to be) known as a deeply loved husband, father, son, brother and true friend. The impact and richness he’s brought to all of our lives will continue to be deeply felt and never forgotten.”

READ MORE: ‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows

The online campaign was activated two days ago and has since raised nearly $38,000 of its $75,000 goal.

“We don’t know all that there is to take into financial consideration right now but we can anticipate there’s going to be many unforeseen costs on the horizon for them,” Witkamp notes. “The longevity of our support to Natalia and the kids will be crucial and one of the practical ways that we can provide some peace of mind is through this platform.”

For those who wish to support by providing meals can visit www.mealtrain.com/trains/mnv819.

“It’s going to be a long road for them but let’s help carry them through it with the support we can offer and the sacrificial love we can surround them with in these coming days, weeks and months,” Witkamp writes.

The post concludes by extending “love and heartfelt remorse to Gareth’s dear parents John and Sandra, and Gareth’s sister Catherine.”

The online campaign can be found here: gofundme.com/f/the-reardon-family.

Cycling fundraiser motor vehicle crash Pitt Meadows

