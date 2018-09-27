From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Love can be in the air anywhere, even in the middle of a fierce, high-stakes hockey rivalry.

Just ask former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps and American forward Meghan Duggan, who married this past weekend in Pownal, Maine.

“True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries,” the U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted with a picture of the happy couple.

“From competitors on the ice to partners for life,” tweeted the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zDlSBWmCDj — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) September 24, 2018

Apps and Duggan have been part of easily the top rivalry in their sport. Canada and the U.S., have squared off in five of six Olympic finals since the sport joined the Winter Games program in 1998.

Apps, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan’s Americans in 2010 and 2014.

Duggan, 31, won gold this year with the U.S. in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but Apps had already retired.

“The most incredible day of my entire life,” Duggan wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend,” Apps wrote.

Apps is the granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps.

The Canadian Press

