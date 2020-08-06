‘Frugal’ Maple Ridge lottery winner ponders purchases

Local lawn bowler plans to buy an SUV and some kitchen appliances with half-million dollar windfall

Mary Clark won $500,000 on Lotto Max last week. (Special to The News)

A half a million dollar windfall for a Maple Ridge woman means a new Chevrolet Equinox and possibly some new kitchen appliances.

Beyond that, Mary Clark is still unsure what her lottery win last week will be spent on.

Clark used to getting strikes, having won gold in lawn bowling at the 1998 BC Summer Games and the 2001 55+ BC Games.

But last week, the Maple Ridge woman struck gold again, winning the July 28 Lotto Max draw – this time scoring one of four $500,000 Maxmillions prize.

Clark matched all 12 numbers to secure the third of 13 Maxmillions prizes drawn that night; she splits the $1-million prize with a second ticket purchased in Nanaimo.

Four tickets purchased in B.C. matched, as Clark learned when checking her ticket on her computer at home.

“I was just flummoxed,” Clark said when she realized she had one of them.

“I saw the numbers and I thought: am I seeing right?”

The Maple Ridge lawn bowler claimed her prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process, saying it was “awesome” to receive her win while staying safe at home.

Clark and her husband decided to buy the Equinox with the prize money, and she also has her eye on some appliances.

“I plan on spending the money wisely,” she said.

“I have been told by my husband that I am frugal.”

