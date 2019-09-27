VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Warning: This article contains details that may not be suitable for all readers

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, the two Alberni fugitives at the centre of the summer’s nationwide manhunt, had plans to hijack a boat in Hudson’s Bay and flee to Europe or Africa after killing three strangers.

That’s according to new information released by the RCMP on Friday, in what will likely be the final police report in the three northern B.C. homicides and a two-week manhunt that gripped the nation.

It’s been nearly two months since Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, were found dead on Aug. 4 from self-inflicted gunshot wounds in the dense bush of rural Manitoba, ending a two-week hunt across Western Canada for the two fugitives.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

RELATED: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

The young men had been charged in the murder of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia botany lecturer, whose body was found at a highway pullout on July 19. They were also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were found shot to death on a highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

And while neither police nor the public may ever know what motivated the pair, evidence found near their bodies is offering some insight into their plans.

The pair confessed to killing Dyck, Deese and Fowler in footage found on a video camera that belonged to Dyck.

Six videos and three photos were recovered, with the first containing what police called a “cold” confession that “lacked remorse” and a detailing of their plan to leave the country.

Investigators and forensic scientists were unable to find time stamps for each video. The videos will not be released to the public, police said, and do not reveal any insight into motive.

The second video, 51 seconds long, is believed to have been taken after the fugitives made it to the Nelson River near Gillam, Man. Schmegelsky says the river is big and fast, according to the RCMP, and the two may have to commit suicide, to which McLeod agrees.

In the third video, 32 seconds long, Schmegelsky says the two have shaved in preparation for their death. The two state they plan to “go back and kill more people and expect to be dead in a week,” police said.

The fourth video, 19 seconds long, includes a description of how the two plan to end their lives. The fifth video is believed to have been taken unintentionally, police said.

In the last video, 31 seconds long, the two men describe their last will and testament and their wishes to be cremated.

Photos found on the camera included Schmegelsky with one of two SKS semi-automatic rifles later found near the bodies, an unintentional photo depicting nothing, and an apparent selfie of McLeod.

Both guns found near the bodies were used in all three murders.

According to police, McLeod and Schmegelsky left Port Alberni on July 12 and legally purchased an SKS semi-automatic rifle and a box of 20 rounds of ammunition using McLeod’s gun license at a Cabela’s story in Nanaimo.

Families told authorities at the time the two friends, who both worked at Walmart, had left on a road trip to find other jobs in the Yukon.

Look back at the hunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students chant, ‘Listen to the kids’
Next story
Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Just Posted

Two dead horses found on Pitt Meadows dike

Horse community ready to help identify the animals

Students chant, ‘Listen to the kids’

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Two Ridge players left on NHL rosters

Andrew Ladd with Islanders, Brad Hunt with Wild

Council debates new safety plan

Ongoing ‘pillaging’ of Maple Ridge businesses as plan being developed

Knights Pee wees even record after two shutout wins

Ridge Meadows midgets play at SRT on Saturday

VIDEO: Fugitives in northern B.C. homicides planned to steal boat, flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Most Read