Full lane closures coming at key Maple Ridge intersection

City begins paving work at Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road on Sunday

Maple Ridge City hall is warning the public about a full road closure coming up on Dewdney Trunk Road at Lougheed Highway.

On Sunday nights July 16 and 24 the westbound lanes at Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway will be closed from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning.

On Monday nights, July 17 and 25, the eastbound lanes will be closed overnight.

The lane closures will then move to a partial closure, as the city will be milling and paving along Dewdney Trunk Road to 203rd Street, then south on 203rd to Lougheed Highway.

There will be no working happening on Saturdays, and weeknights from July 16 to 28 the work will happen overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city recommends avoiding this area where possible, as delays are to be expected. The public is asked to follow all road signage and traffic control personnel in the affected areas.

For more information, see the city website at mapleridge.ca

