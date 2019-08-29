Contributed Verity Howarth with John Mogk and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. D’Eith nominated Mogk as federal candidate Wednesday. Mogk was acclaimed as candidate.

Full slate in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

NDP nominate newcomer on Wednesday

All three main parties will be fighting it out in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge during the October federal election.

While the Conservatives and Liberals nominated candidates earlier, John Mogk was just acclaimed for the NDP on Wednesday night.

Mogk is a mental health and addictions professional and used to chair Maple Ridge secondary’s parent advisory committee and volunteered for his church’s homeless outreach programs, according to a news release.

He chose to work in mental health after losing high school friends to suicide. “Their loss drove me to pursue a degree in psychology so that I could help youth and adults struggling with mental health and addictions issues.”

He worked for Fraser Health at the Maple Ridge Treatment Centre and is currently a therapist at the Tri Cities Mental Health Centre.

“I know what services our community needs to help those with mental health and addictions issues after having worked closely with the people that live on our streets,” he said in a release.

Marc Dalton is running for the Conservative party and Dan Ruimy is seeking a second term for the Liberals.

The Green party will also field a candidate as Ariane Jaschke was named candidate in May. She previously ran for Pitt Meadows council.


