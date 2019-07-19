Money in to finish Lougheed Highway twinning

Feds announce $29 million to complete four laning of four-kilometre stretch in Maple Ridge

The federal government opened up its piggy bank for Maple Ridge Friday, allocating $29 million to help complete the four-laning of Lougheed Highway.

The money will be used to help pay for widening a four-kilometre-long stretch of the highway from 266th to 287th streets, essentially, completing the long-delayed twinning of the provincial highway that connects Pitt Meadows to Mission.

The project will include installing a concrete barrier, improving traffic lights at three intersections and creating two truck turn-arounds.

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith held a press conference on Friday at noon at the junction of Lougheed and 272nd Street in Maple Ridge.

“For too long, we’ve heard tragic stories of crashes along the stretch of Hwy. 7 between Maple Ridge and Mission, often resulting in loss of life,” said D’Eith in a release.

Completing the four-laning will not only reduce congestion but improve safety, he added.

“… improvements to Hwy. 7 will make our roads safer by reducing the number of accidents that occur in this well-travelled area,” said Ruimy.

He said the project was crucial for residents in Maple Ridge, Mission and Pitt Meadows and would allow them to get to school and work faster.

The $29 million is coming from the New Building Canada Fund, with the provincial government starting consultation and technical analysis for the project.

However, the release gives no start or completion time for the project.

Widening to four lanes of Lougheed is currently underway in Mission, with completion of that section by September.

In 2017, senior governments announced improvements to Lougheed Highway, including widening to four lanes along a 3.1 km stretch in Mission, West to Silverdale. At the same time government announced improvements to the Haney Bypass, in a $70 million funding commitment.

More to follow.

 


