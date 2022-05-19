Fundraiser for Maple Ridge woman with dental crisis

A friend has organized a fundraiser for a Maple Ridge woman who is in desperate need of dental work.

“Sarah Cook is hurting. Sarah Cook is in pain. You wouldn’t know it by her bubbly personality or her ability to make even the saddest person smile, but Sarah Cook can barely get out of bed in the morning,” wrote Ollie Clements on a gofundme.com page.

The story talks about a childhood soccer star and athlete who was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis at the age of 16. It is a type of arthritis that is linked to the skin condition psoriasis, and can cause pain and deformed joints.

Persevering through the pain, Cook worked full time for 25 years at CCI learning solutions, which is a education technology company, and managed her job and home life as a mother of two, said Clements.

“Eventually, having no other way to deal with her physical pain and depression caused by losing a child, Sarah turned to self medicating,” said the gofundme. “Now, seven years later, Sarah is taking her life back through recovery and counselling.”

She now is in need of dental work, and has had no luck getting assistance through government channels, said Clements.

“Due to her lack of immune system, as well as constant infections and inability to eat, this is a life-threatening situation,” he said.

He said all funds donated will go directly toward dental care. The goal of the fundraiser is $7,500.