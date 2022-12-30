Krystle Southwood, a 37-year-old single mother from Langley, was one of two killed in a deadly crash in Willoughby Dec. 17, 2022. (Amber MacLean, GoFundMe)

Krystle Southwood, a 37-year-old single mother from Langley, was one of two killed in a deadly crash in Willoughby Dec. 17, 2022. (Amber MacLean, GoFundMe)

Fundraiser started in memory of Langley single-mom killed in crash

A friend hopes to raise $10K to cover funeral costs and help with care of her two kids

Two children lost their 37-year-old Langley mother in a fatal crash in Willoughby a week before Christmas.

Now, a friend of the late Krystle Southwood is endeavouring to raise $10,000 to help with the cost of her funeral and to assist the grandparents in caring for her children.

“Krystle was an incredible woman, with a vibrant personality who lived life to the fullest. She was a dedicated mother, working tirelessly to provide the best life for her children,” said Amber MacLean, a friend who’s organized a GoFundMe account to facilitate the fundraising efforts.

As of Friday, Dec. 30, just a day after the fundraising page was initiated, 19 different donors had already contributed and the tally was up to $1,795.

Southwood was a health care aid for Fraser Health.

“Her passion for patient care was unmatched,” said MacLean.

DETAILS – VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

Southwood was one of two people killed in the multi-vehicle crash at 216th Street and 80th Avenue on Dec. 17. The crash occurred at about 10 p.m.

The two, driving in separate vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was sent to hospital in critical condition. The crash is still under investigation.

