A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

As a full year passes since April Parisian was last seen, her family and friends are redoubling their efforts to bring her home.

Parisian’s sister, Laura Hall, recently set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for billboards to be installed along major highways throughout the Fraser Valley, keeping April’s name in the spotlight in the hopes of bringing her home.

“We plea for the public’s help to donate money, resources and help us fundraise in order to assist us in the search for April,” Hall wrote on the fundraising page. “We have raised funds to pay for the billboards but need help with the construction costs and labor. We would also like to raise funds to be able to offer a cash reward to anyone who aids in the direct result of bringing April home.

“Please help us bring home our Sister, Daughter, Mother and dear friend,” she continued. “She is deeply missed by so many.”

RELATED: Candlelight vigil in Hope Saturday for April Parisian, missing for seven weeks

The campaign goal is set at $25,000. As of Thursday, April 8, the fundraiser has reached just over $800 from 23 donors.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Missing: Search for April Lee-Ann Parisian” on GoFundMe.

April Parisian is described by police as an Indigenous female, aged 45, with blonde hair and blue eyes, 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall, weighing 127 kilograms (280 pounds.). Her family last heard from her on April 5 of last year.

RELATED: Searchers go into Spuzzum backcountry to look for April Parisian

Anyone with information on Parisian or her whereabouts is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Search for April Facebook group is active with consistent updates, fundraising efforts, and ways you can help. The group can be found at Facebook.com/groups/searchforapril.

April’s cousin Tammy Francis said the family is looking for leads on potential places to install the billboard. Any leads can be sent to news@hopestandard.com or posted directly on the Search for April Facebook group.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hopemissing First NationsMissing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
#MMIWG protesters return to Vernon court ahead of Sagmoen plea
Next story
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

The site that was originally planned for a school in Silver Valley’s Blaney Hamlet is before council for residential development. (Special to The News)
Former Silver Valley school site recommended for development

Maple Ridge council considers 20 houses where Blaney Hamlet school was planned

Men with horses and wagons mining gravel in Kanaka Creek in around 1920. (Maple Ridge Museum #P04966/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Maple Ridge’s coal boom – that wasn’t

Discovery of the mineral weren’t total fiction in Kanaka Creek

Robert Coates is a Maple Ridge resident and photographer who shared a photograph of Kanaka Creek taken on one of his visits to the Cliff Falls area of the regional park. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge firefighters rescue two in separate incidents over Easter long weekend

Both incidents took place at Cliff Falls area in Kanaka Creek Regional Park

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will return to Maple Ridge this weekend (April 10-11). It will operate out of a gravel lot next to Planet Ice from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. (Special to The News)
Drive and dine in Maple Ridge

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival coming to town this weekend

Kristi Blakeway, centre, with high school students who were involved with Project HELLO. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge principal receives provincial award for helping others

Kristi Blakeway is the recipient of the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

More than half (53%) of those polled in early March said they are $200 or less away from not being to meet their bills and debt payments each month, a jump from what was reported in December. (Black Press Media files)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., speaks to B.C. Council of Forest Industries convention from Washington D.C., April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Hot U.S. lumber market good for trade talks, Canadian ambassador says

Biden’s COVID-19 recovery hurt by soaring house prices

Activist Gladys Radeck places posters on the Vernon courthouse grass ahead of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s police assault charge comes before a judge via teleconference April 8, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
#MMIWG protesters return to Vernon court ahead of Sagmoen plea

High-profile North Okanagan man charged with assaulting police officer in October

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Teacher showed multiple inappropriate movies and failed to supervise students

Josee Cabral is seen in her office in Chateauguay, Que. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Watch the details to help avoid financial headaches when filing your tax return

Small, easily avoidable mistakes could end up costing you if you’re not careful

Most Read