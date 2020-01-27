Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau announces her candidacy for leadership of the B.C. Green Party in Victoria, Jan. 27, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau launched her expected bid to replace Andrew Weaver as leader, taking aim at the NDP energy policies her three-member caucus has supported.

Furstenau wasted no time in targeting the B.C. NDP government for carrying on the B.C. Liberal policy of what she called “massive subsidies” to a liquefied natural gas industry, and a third dam on the Peace River that will help to electrify operations in the vast northeast B.C. shale gas fields.

more to come…