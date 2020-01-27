Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

B.C. Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau launched her expected bid to replace Andrew Weaver as leader, taking aim at the NDP energy policies her three-member caucus has supported.
Furstenau wasted no time in targeting the B.C. NDP government for carrying on the B.C. Liberal policy of what she called “massive subsidies” to a liquefied natural gas industry, and a third dam on the Peace River that will help to electrify operations in the vast northeast B.C. shale gas fields.
MLA @SoniaFurstenau launches her #BCGreens leadership bid with an attack on #BCNDP #LNG and #SiteC dam to power gas production #bcleg pic.twitter.com/qCsfggdxiC
— Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) January 27, 2020
