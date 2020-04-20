Eastbound West Coast Express. (THE NEWS – files)

Further TransLink reductions for riders in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

West Coast Express reduced further and R3 RapidBus suspended

TransLink will be reducing West Coast Express service further due to the COVID-19 crisis and lack of ridership.

Starting April 22, trains one, three and five will continue to run in each direction, but with fewer cars.

Train one departs Mission City at 5:25 a.m. and departs Waterfront Station at 3:50 p.m., train three departs Mission City at 6:25 a.m. and Waterfront Station at 4:50 p.m. and train five departs Mission City at 7:25 a.m. and Waterfront Station at 6:20 p.m.

Two trains have already been temporarily suspended in each direction.

Trains departing Mission at 5:55 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. along with those departing Waterfront Station at 4:20 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. are no longer be in operation.

The decision was made to cancel the trains because ridership of the West Coast Express is down by 90 per cent, said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy.

READ MORE: TransLink to reduce service on some bus routes, SeaBus, West Coast Express

“We do recognize that West Coast Express does play an important role in getting essential service workers to work so, at this stage, services will continue.”

“But obviously in terms of COVID-19 it’s a day by day proposition,” he noted after the suspension of the second train.

As of April 24, 18 bus routes will also be suspended, including the R3 Lougheed Highway RapidBus. TransLink is asking riders to take the 701 bus instead.

These reductions are part of a series of cost-saving measures to preserve Metro Vancouver’s transit system, along with a commitment from the Province to ensure near-regular service can be restored by September.

In a statement TransLink said it is losing $75 million per month with ridership down by 83% across the board, as the company continues to provide transit services for essential workers.

“This rate of financial loss is not sustainable,” read the statement.

SeaBus will also see reductions. The last sailing will depart Lonsdale Quay at 7:30 p.m. and depart from Waterfront Station at 7:45 p.m., although sailings will continue every 30 minutes during the day.

SkyTrain service is also being reduced.

READ MORE:West Coast Express cancel two trains – morning train from Mission; afternoon train from Vancouver

The Expo Line capacity will be reduced by 20 per cent during peak hours and during the midday, early evenings and weekends the capacity will be reduced up to 40 per cent.

The Millennium Line capacity will be further reduced by 15 per cent during peak hours and an additional 20 to 40 per cent during mid days, early evenings and weekends.

This is in addition to a 17 per cent reduction during peak hours and a 20 per cent reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings that took place last month for both lines.

The Canada Line capacity has been reduced by 18 per cent during peak hours.

TransLink will also be suspending three seasonal improvements and have announced that in mid-May an additional 47 routes will be suspended with reduced frequency on remaining routes.

Temporary layoff notices have been sent to 1,492 employees in various positions at TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company and British Columbia Rapid Transit Company.

Senior executive salaries and board remuneration has been reduced by 10 per cent.

And TransLink has deferred the 2020 Major Road Network operations, maintenance and rehabilitation program funding to municipalities and also this years service expansions.

Cash reserves are being used to sustain current essential service operations to the end of 2020.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision and one we do not take lightly,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a press release.

“We’ve done our best to try and reduce costs through other means, but TransLink is losing $75 million per month, and we’re left with no other options,” he said.

Desmond expects employees affected by layoffs will be recalled once TransLink returns to regular operations, adding that they are now planning for back-to-school in September.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip
Next story
Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

Just Posted

Further TransLink reductions for riders in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

West Coast Express reduced further and R3 RapidBus suspended

Returning children to father “essential travel” judge rules in Pitt parent’s case

A custody dispute hinged on fears of the children catching coronavirus en route

IN IT TOGETHER: Something invaluable about getting out into nature

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

WATCH: Pitt Meadows class unites to send messages of appreciation and encouragement

Class of elementary students and their teacher pulled together a special COVID video

IN IT TOGETHER: It’s time to relax, let stress fade away

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Most Read