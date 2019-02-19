A new GameSense advisor will staff an information centre for people gaming at Chances Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

The B.C. Lottery Corporation has announced a new GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge.

The advisor is billed as “a new resource dedicated to supporting players at Chances Maple Ridge with healthy-play habits, and referring those experiencing challenges with their gambling to the support resources they need.”

Chances Maple Ridge is one of several Community Gaming Centres to welcome a GameSense advisor and information centre this month as part of BCLC’s expansion of the program to every gambling facility across B.C. by fall 2019. Previously, GameSense advisors were in place at B.C. casinos only.

Read Also: Chances wants to increase slot machine numbers

In addition to the expanded GameSense advisor presence, BCLC has also invested in new GameSense information centres, which are designed to be welcoming spaces that encourage players to visit and learn more about how games work, talk with a GameSense advisor or just take a break.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to interact with players right on the gaming floor and be able to strike up a conversation about gambling myths, how slots works or how the odds change for various types of games,” said Tyler Green, the GameSense advisor for Maple Ridge.

“My role is to inform players about how to keep gambling fun and ensure they have access to support resources if they, or someone they know, is struggling with their gambling behaviour.”

GameSense advisors support BCLC’s GameSense program by staffing the information centres to help players make informed choices about gambling and connect them to available support resources if they feel they need help. Last year alone, GameSense advisors had approximately 55,000 interactions with players at B.C. casinos.

Based on a BCLC patron survey, the majority of patrons who have visited GameSense information centres and have interacted with GameSense advisors agree they are more educated and equipped for informed play, suggesting the effectiveness of having an interaction with staff on-site when it comes to player education.

“I am proud of our efforts to invest in and enhance player health supports here in Maple Ridge,” said Jamie Wiebe, BCLC director of player health. “Research shows that on-site advisors are a valuable resource in the promotion of responsible play and reduction of gambling-related harms.”

