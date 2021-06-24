GameSense advisor helping to welcome players back to Chances Maple Ridge

Chances Maple Ridge will be welcoming the public back to the popular gaming centre, and after more than a year, so will the on-site GameSense advisor.

Tyler Green is one of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s player-health specialists dedicated to the Maple Ridge gaming centre.

A GameSense advisor is a trained specialist that educates players about how games work and the odds and probability of winning. The goal of an advisor is to help keep gambling fun and on budget. They are also trained to support clients through gambling-related challenges by referring players to the Voluntary Self-Exclusion program, or provide referrals to free professional counselling services offered by the province.

I’m really looking forward to connecting with players in person again,” said Green.

“While so much has changed over the last year, what hasn’t is our role in helping players keep gambling fun through understanding how the games work, creating time and money limits and providing support to those who want to take a break,” he said.

GameSense Information Centres have been reconfigured to support the health and well-being of players and employees through decreased capacity and physical barriers, such as plexiglass, where required.

Dr. Jamie Wiebe, BCLC’s Director of Player Health, noted the advisors are eager to be back on site.

“GameSense Advisors are excellent listeners and whether players stop by the GameSense Information Centre to chat about their day, how the games work, or odds of winning, we know that these interactions result in players feeling more informed and connected to available resources, and further support if needed,” he noted.

Some advice Green is eager to impart:

· Know your time and spending limits before you get there

· Take breaks, grab a snack or some fresh air

· Treat it as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money

· Take time to get to know the GameSense Advisor

GameSense Advisors can also be reached by telephone at 1-866-815-0222, or online chat from 7 a.m.- 12 a.m. on PlayNow.com.

For more information go to GameSense.com.

