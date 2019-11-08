Gaming grants help Maple Ridge groups

More than $700k given out this year

Some of the proceeds from gambling in B.C. are making their way back to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, thanks to the annual Community Gaming Grants Program.

This year, both communities are receiving more than $763,000 to help 28 local sports and arts groups.

Some of the recipients of those grants include, the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association which is receiving $100,000 and the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, which is receiving $70,500. The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society is receiving $25,000.

“This funding will make the arts and community sport more accessible. These groups do important work, and I’m glad to see them receive this funding,” Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith said in a release.

“Fostering healthy, lively communities starts with sport and the arts. Thank you to these groups who work hard to make our community a better place to live, work, and play,” added Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare.

This year, the Community Gaming Grants program is giving out $18.3 million to 700 not-for-profit organizations across B.C. for visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, Indigenous and cultural programs.

Another $27 million is going to more than 800 community programs for soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.



