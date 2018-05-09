Harris Road is closed between Ford Road and 122A Ave.

Gas leak closes Harris Road in Pitt Meadows

Four houses have been evacuated

  • May. 9, 2018 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Four residences have been evacuated and Harris Road closed after a Shaw Cable contractor hit a gas line in Pitt Meadows.

According to the City of Pitt Meadows, the incident occurred around noon between 122A Avenue and Ford Road.

“Currently, Harris Road is closed between Ford Road and 122A Ave. Buses have been re-routed behind 7-Eleven,” the city says.

The city is also asking the public to avoid the area.

The city does not yet have an estimated time when the road closure will end, said manager of communications Carolyn Baldridge.

• More information to follow.

Most Read