Gas prices spotted at a Maple Ridge gas station on Wednesday April 25, 2019. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland continued to drop Friday, reaching as low as 137 cents per litre.

That’s about 40 cents cheaper than in May, when gas reached 178 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Gas prices drop Thursday as analysts point to build in fuel supply

The cheapest fuel was spotted at several gas stations in Langley at 136.9 cents per litre, according to petroleum analysts at GasBuddy.com.

In Abbotsford, where gas prices do not include the 17-cent TransLink tax that Metro Vancouver commuters face, the cheapest gas was 131.9 cents per litre.

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

READ MORE: B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

Prices are expected to maintain into the weekend.

Gas-prices
Infogram

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal
Next story
VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Just Posted

Underpass may force relocation of Pitt Meadows museum

Currently located in Old General Store on Harris Road.

Maple Ridge RCMP wish high school grads the best

Life requires constant decision making, says top cop

Maple Ridge under-40 top citizen sees youth in need everywhere

Katelyn Ross helps children in need access sport

Ridge runners win championship with UBC

First-ever team title for Thunderbirds women

Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

Most Read