Cpommuters are seeing a welcoming drop in prices at the pump in November 2019. (Pixabay photo)

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Gas in the Lower Mainland has seen a 15-cent drop in per-litre price since Wednesday – a welcoming change at the pump for local commuters.

GasBuddy.com was reporting a number of Vancouver stations listing prices at $1.29 per litre on Saturday morning. The cheapest spotted prices outside of the Greater Vancouver area included $1.24 per litre in Langley and $1.30 in Maple Ridge.

In the Fraser Valley, where pump prices don’t include the 17-cent transit tax, costs varied from $1.21 per litre in Abbotsford to $1.27 in Hope.

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard confirmed that Wednesday saw the biggest single-day drop to gas prices across southwestern B.C. in over a decade.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland gas prices could see whopping 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

Gas prices hovered around $1.30 back in February before a season jump, caused by a few refineries in the area being shutdown for maintenance.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day
Next story
Update: Standoff in west Maple Ridge neighbourhood ends peacefully

Just Posted

Realtors Care Blanket Drive coming in November

Numerous drop-off locations for the public at real estate offices in Maple Ridge

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Update: Standoff in west Maple Ridge neighbourhood ends peacefully

VIDEO: Person in a residence a block north of Fairview Elementary is subject of a police incident

Letter: Time to take Pitt Meadows ‘seriously’

North Lougheed corridor ‘a tremendous opportunity.’

Gaming grants help Maple Ridge groups

More than $700k given out this year

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Gas prices continue to drop in the Lower Mainland

Prices in Metro Vancouver dropped more than 10 cents since Wednesday

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Most Read