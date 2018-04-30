Gas prices keep rising

Some outlets selling for as much as $161.9/litre, a new record

This gas station on Fraser Highway and 216 Street had some of the highest gas prices.

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Lower Mainland stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high.

The highest earliest record price was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.

The price was expected to go even higher.

GasBuddy website senior analyst Dan McTeague warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

