Gas prices keep rising

Gas prices continued to climb Monday morning, with some Lower Mainland stations charging as much as $1.61.9 a litre, an all-time high.
The highest earliest record price was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.
Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre
The price was expected to go even higher.
GasBuddy website senior analyst Dan McTeague warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.
April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.
– with files from Black Press
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter