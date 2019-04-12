Gas price spotted in Metro Vancouver on April 12, 2019. (Laura Baziuk/Black Press Media)

Gas prices hit $1.68 a litre as record highs continue in Metro Vancouver

GasBuddy.com analysts expect prices to dip in the next two days as Washington refinery ramps up

Gas prices have reached a new record in Metro Vancouver, marking the third week in a row of high costs at the pump.

On Friday morning, gas stations in and around Vancouver were selling has for 168.9 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas prices don’t include a transit tax, gas was roughly 145.9 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague had said on Twitter Thursday that prices from Prince George to Victoria could rise anywhere from five to 15 cents a litre overnight.

The previous record was last week at 164.5 cents per litre.

McTeague has blamed the hike on the increase to B.C.’s carbon tax that came into effect on April 1, adding about a cent per litre, as well as two major fuel suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance. One of those refineries is expected to be up and running over the next few days.

That could lead to prices dipping slightly in the next 24-48 hours, but McTeague couldn’t say how long the price jump will last until there are further market indicators.

“After Easter we should start to see prices go back to normal,” he said.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

– With files from the Victoria News

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
I’m Real brand Dehydrated Premium Mango recalled
Next story
Teen’s drug OD death at Kelowna’s Centre of Gravity festival deemed accidental

Just Posted

Letter: ‘My life on Royal Crescent’

‘Allowing shelters to disrupt a neighbourhood is a travesty.’

Threatful wins national wrestling championship

Maple Ridge Rambler known for her dedication

Mat Program offers a way off streets

Four Maple Ridge churches take turns opening doors

Gas prices hit $1.68 a litre as record highs continue in Metro Vancouver

GasBuddy.com analysts expect prices to dip in the next two days as Washington refinery ramps up

Maple Ridge band was to play in pub that exploded

First concert was at Surrey pub that was destroyed Thursday morning

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

5 to start your day

‘Freak’ mudslide north of White Rock suspends passenger trains, gas prices spike – again, and more

VIDEO: Week’s rest prepares Giants for WHL finals

G-Men advance to Western Conference finals in Langley next Friday, after 4-0 series win over Royals

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Vancouver man missing since February

Kevin Hodgson last seen leaving his home near Main Street and East 28 Avenue

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Most Read