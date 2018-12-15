Gas prices to climb 11 cents overnight in Lower Mainland

Hike of 17 cents in less than 48 hours due to unexpected shutdown of Washington state pipeline

The few weeks of cheaper gas prices in the Lower Mainland have come to an end.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague announced Saturday that prices are set to hike a record 11 cents overnight to Sunday, building off a six-cent increase overnight Saturday.

Gas Price 🚨 #Vancouver & the Lower Mainland to 👀 a record ⛽️ price HIKE overnight of 11 CENTS/LITRE for Sunday. Average will climb from 137.9 to 148.9 cts/l and builds on today’s 6 cent a litre increase we predicted Thursday. This will remain in effect until at least Wednesday — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) December 15, 2018

That’s a total hike of 17 cents in less than 48 hours.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

According to McTeague, the reason for the price bump is an unexpected temporary shut down of the Olympic pipeline in Washington state, causing a severe shortage.

McTeague predicts higher prices will stick around until as late as Wednesday.

On Saturday, gas prices in Vancouver were about 133 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas stations due not add a TransLink tax, the cheapest price was 110.9 cents per litre.

Reports indicate regions across the Pacific Northwest will be slightly impacted, including Victoria. There, prices were around 128 cents per litre Saturday.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.