(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Gas prices to climb 11 cents overnight in Lower Mainland

Hike of 17 cents in less than 48 hours due to unexpected shutdown of Washington state pipeline

The few weeks of cheaper gas prices in the Lower Mainland have come to an end.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague announced Saturday that prices are set to hike a record 11 cents overnight to Sunday, building off a six-cent increase overnight Saturday.

That’s a total hike of 17 cents in less than 48 hours.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

According to McTeague, the reason for the price bump is an unexpected temporary shut down of the Olympic pipeline in Washington state, causing a severe shortage.

McTeague predicts higher prices will stick around until as late as Wednesday.

On Saturday, gas prices in Vancouver were about 133 cents per litre. In Abbotsford, where gas stations due not add a TransLink tax, the cheapest price was 110.9 cents per litre.

Reports indicate regions across the Pacific Northwest will be slightly impacted, including Victoria. There, prices were around 128 cents per litre Saturday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Just Posted

Dwillies stepping down from Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge senior spends majority of life focused on food

MacDuff’s Call: Respecting Christ as part of Christmas

Tradition of helping people less fortunate is huge part of season.

Wrestlers rally to save Ramblers team

Loss of MRSS annex threatens successful program

Ryder helping others stay dry for holiday season

Raised more than $4,200 to purchase boots and winter gear for people living in poverty in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge wants second look at EV charging station bylaw

Council favours roughing in only, of future stations

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Gas prices to climb 11 cents overnight in Lower Mainland

Hike of 17 cents in less than 48 hours due to unexpected shutdown of Washington state pipeline

Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be ushered in at the 34th induction ceremony

Supreme Court affirms privacy rights for Canadians who share a computer

Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure

B.C. fire chief pleads with Ottawa for traumatic stress support

Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty presented concerns to federal government

37% of Metro Vancouver sees real estate industry as ‘extremely corrupt’

Report comes as the B.C. government continues to probe alleged links of money laundering in casinos to real estate

‘I practically begged’: Kootenay woman with breast cancer denied referral to Calgary

Breast cancer patient left to fight disease alone after being denied referral to Calgary

21 detained before Paris protests as police deploy in force

There was a strong police presence outside the central Saint Lazare train station, where police in riot gear checked bags

VIDEO: Giants winning streak halts against Everett Friday at home in Langley

Following their first loss since November, G-Men hope to regroup and defeat Victoria on Saturday.

Most Read