Esso gas station, located on 15 avenue and Nichol Road is one of few gas stations in the White Rock and South Surrey area experiencing a gas shortage. This Esso location has not received their delivery that was supposed to arrive yesterday, July 27. (Sobia Moman photo)

Gas shortage in South Surrey-White Rock leads drivers on hunt for fuel

Residents in the area report having to visiting several gas stations around Surrey

Gasoline was already expensive, but this week it also got harder to find, as many motorists on the Semiahmoo Peninsula discovered.

On Wednesday (July 27), White Rock and South Surrey residents reported that a number of gas stations on the Semiahmoo Peninsula were out of fuel.

Taking to social media, several people shared their experiences, with many saying they eventually found a location after checking multiple stations.

Dustin May, however, a South Surrey resident who works in White Rock, was not so lucky. On Wednesday, he went to four stations, finding no fuel at any of them.

“I went to the first (Esso with no luck)… I was in a hurry and figured I’d just go to the next one, but it had signs up so I kept driving and the last two (Chevron and Shell) were completely taped off. I didn’t talk to any one inside about it, I didn’t really have time,” he said, adding that he has yet to fill-up.

“It was really frustrating. I had to get my son to daycare and me to work and no one I talked to knew anything about it,” May said.

READ ALSO: B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

An Esso location in White Rock, at 1595 Nichol Rd. has also experienced delivery delays and was not able to supply customers with fuel yesterday (Wednesday, July 27).

Thursday morning, (July 28) they were only able to offer premium-grade fuel to customers as their supply, which was expected yesterday, had still not arrived.

One possible answer to May’s and many others questions could be found across the border in Blaine, Wash., explained Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“It’s likely linked to BP’s Cherry Point refinery being down for a week and its Olympic pipeline having undergone maintenance the week before,” McTeague said.

“Both are now up and running, but a combo of lower gas prices recently (relatively speaking) have caused a run on supplies.”

“This should resolve itself somewhat over the course of the next week or so,” he predicted.

