Get a taste of history at Pitt Meadows Museum’s Heritage Week program

Bread and Butter will share a new recipe each day from Feb. 20 to 26

The Pitt Meadows Museum will be sharing a historical recipe with the public each day to celebrate this year’s Heritage Week event, which is a provincial program from Heritage BC. (Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Museum is giving people a taste of local history, quite literally, as it celebrates the upcoming Heritage Week 2023 with its Bread and Butter program.

Starting on Family Day, the museum will be sharing one of its recipes online each day for people to follow along at home and get a taste of some classic Canadian dishes.

“Travel with your tastebuds and us as we post historical recipes from our cookbook collection,” said the Pitt Meadows Museum.

Kirstin Clausen, executive director of Heritage BC, explained that programs such as this that are offered during Heritage Week are a great way for people to better connect with the province’s history and each other.

“Heritage Week brings attention to how heritage is always with us and in all ways strengthens our capacity to bring about greater reconciliation, diversity, and equity in our communities,” said Clausen.

The museum’s Bread and Butter program will run from Feb. 20 to 26, with more information being available at www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/muse-news/.

