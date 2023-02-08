Thomas Haney Secondary School will be hosting the Thunderfest winter carnival fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Get a taste of thunder this winter at Maple Ridge school’s carnival fundraiser

Thunderfest will take place at Thomas Haney Secondary this evening

Food, fun, and fundraising will all be taking place today at Thomas Haney Secondary as it hosts its first-ever Thunderfest winter carnival.

Attendees will have the chance to try their hand at a variety of activities, including archery, plinko, obstacle courses, and more.

There will also be bouncy castles, fun science exhibits, and plenty of food options ranging from cotton candy to chicken wings from The Wings food truck.

Admission to Thunderfest is by donation, with a minimum amount of $2. Tickets will also be required to play the games, which will cost an additional $1 per ticket.

Any prize tickets won from the games can be used to purchase a variety of prizes at the event.

The school is asking for cash-only payments at this event, with all of the proceeds going toward the special education department in order to purchase a running wheelchair, according to Thomas Haney Secondary principal Darren Rowell.

“It’s a wheelchair that would be pushed by a runner and capable of going on multiple surfaces from road to a track to a trail,” said Rowell.

Thunderfest will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thomas Haney Secondary, located at 23000 116 Ave.

carnival fundraiser fundraising maple ridge Students

