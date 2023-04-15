The next Repair Cafe will take place at Memorial Peace Park on April 22. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Get items repaired for free at Maple Ridge Earth Day celebration

The Repair Cafe will be in the bandstand on April 22

The Repair Cafe is returning to Maple Ridge on Saturday, April 22, but it will not be in its typical home at the Maple Ridge Public Library.

To coincide with the Earth Day celebrations happening at Memorial Peace Park, the Repair Cafe will be set up in the bandstand at the heart of the festivities.

Anyone with an item that is in need of repairs can drop by the bandstand on Saturday and have it looked at (and hopefully repaired) by a team of volunteers.

All of the required materials will be provided and the volunteers have a wide range of backgrounds and skillsets, so almost any item can be helped at the Repair Cafe, including bicycles, socks, jewelry, stuffed toys, kettles, alarm clocks, picture frames, and more.

The Repair Cafe will be at Memorial Peace Park on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



