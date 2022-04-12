FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York. Gottfried’s publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD on April 30, 2016, in New York. Gottfried’s publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Gottfried died after a long battle with a heart disorder

  • Apr. 12, 2022 1:10 p.m.
  • News

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

“Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement. “Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

– Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Man in his early 70s dies in Greater Victoria fire
Next story
All residents of burned SRO hotel in Vancouver have been accounted for, officials say

Just Posted

The truck rampaged through a mall parking lot near 240th Street in Maple Ridge and came to a stop against an unoccupied bus stop. (The News/files)
Driver pleads guilty to killing pedestrian in Maple Ridge in 2018

SkyTrain riders will now see short video advertisements projected onto windows when they ride through Dunsmuir tunnel, eastbound from Waterfront Station to Burrard Station. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
SkyTrain to start featuring video advertising on windows; 1st of its kind in North America

A man is taken into custody by police. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Gun allegedly produced at Maple Ridge break and enter

A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)
Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland