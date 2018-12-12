(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Girl, 6, lured from elementary school, sexually assaulted: Vancouver police

Police are seeking dashcam footage from nearby Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver

Vancouver police say they are investigating after a six-year-child was lured from the playground at her elementary school and sexually assaulted.

The incident happened last Wednesday at Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver, although the exact time is unclear, Vancouver police said in a news release.

Police said the girl was lured by a man from the playground and taken to a nearby location where she was assaulted. The man then walked her back to school.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man, approximately 30 years old, with brown or grey hair and was wearing grey pants.

Police are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been driving in the area of West 48th Avenue, West 60th Avenue, Ontario Street and Cambie Street between 8:40 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. the day of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers.

Girl, 6, lured from elementary school, sexually assaulted: Vancouver police

