Glass collection from depots resumes today in Maple Ridge

Glass recycling was suspended on Nov. 22. after the floods in B.C. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

After nearly a month-long disruption caused due to the mid-November floods, collection of curbside glass jars and bottles and glass recycling will be resuming in much of Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge on Monday.

Starting Dec. 20, glass pickup will begin at the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot, said Leanne Koehn of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

“We just heard from Recycle BC that they will be resuming glass pickup at depots, but they are still not picking up Styrofoam,” she said.

Recycle BC suspended its curbside glass pickup on Monday, Nov. 22, a week after the first in a series of devastating atmospheric rivers which drenched Southwest British Columbia.

On Dec. 13, some areas saw collection of glass bottles and jars from curbside, however starting Monday, this will be extended to all applicable areas in the province, as well as will including resuming collection of glass bottles and jars from depots.

However, since the organization is still facing difficulty transporting Styrofoam to its usual end markets due to the recent flooding and road closures, they are continuing to ask residents to store the Styrofoam at home until transportation and market systems are restored.