The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

Global Affairs says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda

Fall reported, man found about 30 metres from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda.

Willikies Police Station, a local police force, has confirmed with The Canadian Press that the man, who they say was in his late 60s, drowned Saturday after falling from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation.

The Caribbean nation’s armed forces says in a statement that the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force coast guard received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. local time stating a tourist had fallen over the landmark.

They say another call was received shortly after reporting that the man had been found with a cut on his forehead and was unresponsive.

The defence force says a search was conducted and the man was found about 30 metres from the bridge and was taken to a doctor at the coast guard’s base, where he was pronounced dead.

Global Affairs says they are in contact with local authorities to learn more about the death and can provide no further information due to privacy concerns.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power after deadly Quebec ice storm
Next story
Police: Multiple people dead in shooting at bank building in Kentucky

Just Posted

Maple Ridge author Randy Wagner will be signing copies of his new book, 4 1/2 Steps, at Bean Around Books and Tea on April 15. (Randy Wagner/Special to The News)
Quadriplegic Maple Ridge author hosts signing event for first book

Meridian Farm Market is running its annual fundraiser for Canucks Autism Network throughout the month of April. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Meridian Farm Market raising money for Canucks Autism Network

Maggie Coles-Lyster finished in 68th place in her first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes race ever on April 8. (Tornanti_cc/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist claims third-best Canadian performance at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
PAINFUL TRUTH: Bitcoin mining ban needed