Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo

Now outdoors, the event will start nightly in November

The Glow Gardens light display will be moving to the Greater Vancouver Zoo this year for an outdoor event. (Langley Advance Times files)

Glow is back in Langley – at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Glow Gardens, the holiday light display event that has been held in greenhouses in Langley and other Fraser Valley communities, has announced a new, COVID-friendly Christmas version to be held starting Nov. 18. and running to Jan. 2.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will be the site of the nightly event.

Visitors will walk past larger-than-life lighted displays, pass through a 100-foot-long dancing light tunnel, and there will be music, seasonal food and treats, and a hunt for Santa’s “lost presents” throughout the property.

“We really want to help create a memorable experience for the community during this time of COVID-19, when we have fewer chances to get out of the house for safe, family fun,” said Serge Lussier, general manager of the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

“Christmas spirit is just a little more important this year, amidst all the challenges of COVID,” said Lawrence Jansen, CEO and founder of Glow Gardens. “So we’re excited that the Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting Glow Gardens because of its unique outdoor venue and ability to operate in a safe way.”

The zoo has been open through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, after it transformed itself into a one-way experience that allows room for physical distancing.

There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the park and the six-foot rule is in effect between families.

Glow began at Langley’s Darvonda Nursery greenhouses, where Jansen and his team decided to use the space, partially empty due to the season, to host a public Christmas light show in 2017.

The popular event was expanded with Harvest Glow, a fall event in 2018, and more Glow events were planned in other communities in North America and Europe.

In 2019, the show moved from Langley to Abbotsford due to a ruling by the Agricultural Land Commission that the light display was not a permitted use on ALR land. The owners are trying to bring the show back to Langley in the future.

READ MORE: Glow festival organizers seek a return to Langley

Due to COVID-19 concerns, holding Glow indoors, in a greenhouse or any other permanent structure, wasn’t considered viable this year.

Tickets to visit the zoo’s Glow Gardens have to be purchased in advance for a specified entry time, as overall capacity at the zoo has been reduced, and wearing a mask is encouraged at all times.

But the zoo, as an outdoor attraction, has actually seen a surge of visitors this year despite limiting the number of people allowed through the gates at any one time.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Zoo turns to Zoom for virtual visits

Tickets can be purchased from www.glowgardens.com.

AldergroveAnimalsChristmasLangley



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.