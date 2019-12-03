Glow Maple Ridge will leave you with a warm feeling

Christmas glow on 224th Street in the downtown. (THE NEWS/files)

This Christmas, Maple Ridge residents can get their glow on – a glow that will last four weeks.

Myriad events are scheduled from between Dec. 7 to Jan. 5 in the downtown that will add to the festive atmosphere that’s already apparent in the illuminated trees throughout the centre and the old-time Christmas bells that adorn 224th Street.

Glow Maple Ridge kicks off Dec. 7 with Winter Fest, an umbrella event that combines all the old-time, traditional Christmas events in Maple Ridge. Starting at 2 p.m., there’s The Nutcracker in the ACT, followed by Christmas Market, also in Memorial Peace Park, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas in the Park, takes place at the same time (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and in the same place, while A Christmas Tradition, goes at the ACT, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A Maple Ridge favourite, the Santa Claus Parade, goes at 6 p.m. and will proceed along 224th Street and into Memorial Peace Park. The Christmas tree lighting goes at 6 p.m. as well. All of those events happen on Saturday, Dec. 7, keep in mind.

According to the city, Maple Ridge has a long tradition lighting up its downtown streets, citing the big, red Christmas bells that hang on main street.

“Building on that tradition, Maple Ridge is partnering with the Maple Ridge Downtown Business Improvement Association to help turn Maple Ridge into a winter wonderland,” said the city’s website.

The BIA also has its Win Your Wish event which runs until Dec. 31, where local shoppers can be eligible to win one of seven prizes.

In addition to the bells, Memorial Peace Park will have illuminated trees, a light tunnel and giant ornaments. Stores in the downtown will join in the effort by decorating their store fronts along an old-fashioned Christmas theme.

Some of the Glow events taking place over four weeks in Memorial Peace Park include; Peter Tam’s Holiday Special, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The same day, Samuel Robertson Technical’s School of Rock goes at the same place at 7 p.m.

For a truly old-fashioned Christmas, join the Maple Ridge Concert Band for Christmas Carols on the Bandstand, in Memorial Peace Park, on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., and on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

Other events at Memorial Peace Park:

• Dec. 19: Maple Ridge secondary rock band, 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 20: Emerald Pig Theatrical Society, at 6 p.m., and Latin Flavours Fitness Dance Party at 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 21: Emerald Pig Theatrical Society, at 6 p.m.;

• Dec. 22: Maple Ridge Concert Band, Christmas Carols on the Bandstand, 4 p.m.



